BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Results

Today’s scores...
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Benington 1 Old Leake 4, Fulbeck United 2 Coningsby 4, Railway Athletic 1 Skegness Town Reserves 4, Ruskington Rovers 2 Pointon 1, Spilsby Town 3 Swineshead Institute 0, Wyberton Reserves 2 Kirton Town 2.
Workforce Unlimited Division One: Billinghay Athletic 3 FC Hammers 4, Old Doningtonians 2 Woodhall Spa United 2, Swineshead Institute Res 2 Friskney 4.
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Caythorpe 5 Colsterworth 0, Coningsby Reserves 5 FC Wrangle 1, Eagle United 0 Railway Athletic 1.
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Park United 4 Mareham United 0.
Target Newspapers Challenge Cup, quarter-finals: Bull Athletic 0 Park United 2,Fosdyke 2 Northgate Olympic 5, JFC Boston Seniors 1 Boston College 2, Spalding Harriers 0 Skegness Town A 2.