BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Results

This weekend;s scores...
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Coningsby 3 Ruskington Rovers 0, Old Leake 3 Kirton Town 4, Pointon 1 Fulbeck United 6, Railway Athletic 2 Spilsby Town 2.
Workforce Unlimited Division One: Boston College 9 Freiston 1, FC Hammers 4 Billinghay Athletic 1, Fosdyke 3 Pointon Res 0, Horncastle Town Res 4 Old Doningtonians 2.
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Boston Athletic v Eagle United - postponed, Caythorpe 3 JFC Seniors 6, FC Wrangle 3 Holbeach Bank 0, Skegness Town A 5 Railway Res 2, Spalding Harriers 6 Colsterworth 1.
Workforce Unlimited Division Three:Benington Res v Fosdyke Res - postponed, Mareham United 1 College Res 5, Northgate Olympic 7 Digby 2, Park United Reserves 1 Bull Athletic 7.
BB Insure Willoughby Cup, round one:Fishtoft 1 Skegness Town Res 4, Friskney 2 Swineshead Institute 1, Woodhall Spa United 0 Wyberton Res 1.