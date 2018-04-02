BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Results

Results from March 31:
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Coningsby 6 Spilsby Town 2, Benington 3 Leverton SFC 3, Billinghay Athletic v Swineshead Institute - postponed, Fulbeck United v Fishtoft - postponed, Old Leake 1 Ruskington Rovers 3, Pointon 1 Railway Athletic 5.
Workforce Unlimited Division One: Boston College 3 Friskney 5, Horncastle Town Reserves 9 Pointon Reserves 2, Woodhall Spa United 0 Old Doningtonians 4.
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Boston International v FC Wrangle - postponed, Coningsby Reserves 2 Park United 2, Holbeach Bank 0 FC Hammers 5, Railway Athletic Reserves v Colsterworth - postponed, Wyberton A v Boston Athletic - postponed.
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Fosdyke Reserves 5 Leverton SFC Reserves 0, Northgate Olympic 4 Digby 0.