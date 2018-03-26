BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Results

Results from March 24:

Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Fishtoft0 Railway Athletic 7, Ruskington Rovers 3 Leverton SFC 1, Swineshead Institute 1 Fulbeck United 4.

Workforce Unlimited Division One: Freiston 1 Swineshead Institute Reserves 7, Horncastle Town Reserves 2 Boston College 2, Old Doningtonians 1 JFC Boston Seniors 1, Pointon Reserves 3 Skegness United 1.

Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Caythorpe 6 Wyberton A 1, FC Hammers 2 Boston Athletic 2, Fosdyke 5 FC Wrangle 2, Park United 4 Coningsby Reserves 2, Railway Athletic Reserves 3 Holbeach Bank 0.

Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Benington Reserves 3 Old Doningtonians Reserves 0, Boston College Reserves 0 Spalding Harriers 5, Digby 4 Eagle United 2, Leverton SFC Reserves 3 Swineshead Institute A 5, Woodhall Spa Reserves 2 Mareham United 2.

BB Insure Willoughby Cup, round two: Spilsby Town 2 Billinghay Athletic 3, Wyberton Reserves 3 Old Leake 3 (Wyberton won 5-4 on penalties).

BB Insure Willoughby Cup, quarter-final: Coningsby 3 Kirton Town 2, Woodhall Spa United 1 Pointon 5.