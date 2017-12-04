BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Results

This weekend’s scores...
Results from December 2:
Mason Bros Lincolnshire Junior Cup, round three: Sutton Rovers 1 Coningsby 2, Spilsby Town 0 Lincoln Moorland Railway 3.
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Benington 2 Skegness Town Res 1, Billinghay Athletic 0 Leverton SFC 3, Fishtoft 2 Old Leake 3, Fulbeck 1 Ruskington Rovers 5, Railway Athletic 1 Pointon 2, Swineshead Institute 5 Wyberton Reserves 2.
Workforce Unlimited Division One: Boston College 4 Swineshead Reserves 1, Freiston 1 Skegness United 2, Friskney 2 Sibsey 6, Horncastle Town Res 3 Kirton Town 3, JFC Seniors 3 Old Doningtonians 2, Woodhall Spa United 8 Pointon Reserves 0.
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Boston Athletic v Colsterworth - postponed, Boston International 3 Park United 2, Coningsby Reserves 2 FC Wrangle 2, FC Hammers 7 Caythorpe 1, Holbeach Bank 7 Railway Res 1, Wyberton A v Fosdyke - postponed.
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Eagle United v Benington Res - postponed, Fosdyke Res 3 Spalding Harriers 0, Leverton Res 1 Skegness Town A 5, Mareham United 2 Digby 6, Old Dons Res 1 Northgate Olympic 3, Swineshead A 0 College Reserves 4.
