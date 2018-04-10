BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Midweek fixtures

The midweek action...
Fixtures for April 10:
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division (KO 6.30pm): Leverton SFC v Old Leake (L. Crawford), Skegness Town Reserves v Coningsby (P. Hindle - KO 7pm).
Fixture for April 11:
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division (KO 6.30pm): Railway Athletic v Swineshead Institute (G. Hurst).
Fixtures for April 12:
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division (KO 6.30pm): Leverton SFC v Coningsby (J. Hudson).
Target Newspapers Challenge Cup, final (KO 7pm): Kirton Town v Woodhall Spa United (N. Sleaford, P. Keeble, M. Winwright, S. Lea - at DWB Stadium).
Fixture for April 13:
Kirton Cup, semi-final (KO 6.15pm): Fosdyke v Pointon (M. Bruntlett - at Graves Park).