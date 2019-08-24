BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Fixtures

Today’s games...
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division (KO 2.30pm): Railway Athletic v Pointon (P. Revell), Spilsby Town v Fishtoft (P. Hindle).
Workforcr Unlimited Division One: Boston College v Swineshead Institute (R. Crozier), Boston Town Res v Eagle United (G. Elson), Horncastle Town Res v Railway Athletic Res (M. Winwright).
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Bull Athletic v Freiston (M. Bruntlett), Coningsby Res v Caythorpe (C. Forbes), Northgate Olympic v Spalding Harriers (D. Lovell), Swineshead Institute Res v Boston Athletic (N. Vacca).
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Benington Res v Wyberton A (S. Beaumont), Fishtoft Res v Moulton Seas End (R. Larcombe), Fosdyke v Spilsby Town Res (E. Figg), Park United Res v Holbeach Bank (D. Bierley).