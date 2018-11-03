BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Fixtures

Today’s matches...

Mason Bros Lincs Junior Cup, round two (KO 1.30pm): Lincoln Moorlands Railway v Railway Athletic (I. Sackree), Crosby Colts v Spilsby Town (J. Hyke), AFC Holton Le Clay v Swineshead Institute (L. Westerman), Benington v Langtoft United (N. Sleaford), College Wanderers v Coningsby (L. Cox), Ruskington Rovers v Kirton Town (D. Lovell).

Workforce Unlimited Premier Division (KO 2.15pm): Pointon v Old Leake (T. Sharrock), Skegness Town Res v Wyberton Res (P. Hindle).;

Workforce Unlimited Division One: Billinghay Athletic v Fishtoft (N. Saunders), Boston College v Woodhall Spa United (P. Revell), Fosdyke v Swineshead Res (N. Vacca), Freiston v FC Hammers (C. Varty), Friskney v Pointon Res (R. Larcombe), Old Dons v Park United (L. Mitchell).

Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Caythorpe v Coningsy Res (S. Fisher), Colsterwoprth SSC v Railway Athletic (J. Francis), FC Wrangle v JFC Seniors (P. Hindle), Holbeach Bank v Skegness Town A (J. Hudson), Spalding Harriers v Boston Athletic (R. Wild).

Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Bull Athletic v Mareham United (M. Baxter), Digby v Benington Res (M. Grant), Northgate Olympic v Fosdyke Res (R. Mather), Woodhall Res v Old Dons Res (S. Gillespie), Wyberton A v College Res (N. Anderson).