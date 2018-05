BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Fixtures

Fixtures for May 12:

Workforce Unlimited Premier Division (KO 2.30pm): Pointon v Railway Athletic (D. Lovell), Railway Reserves v Coningsby (T. Sharrock), Swineshead Institute v Skegness Town Reserves (N. Saunders), Wyberton Reserves v Spilsby Town (R. Crozier).

Workforce Unlimited Division One: Boston College v Freiston (G. Hurst), Friskney v Skegness United (M. Winwright), Old Doningtonians v Horncastle Town Reserves (C. Forbes), Woodhall Spa United v Kirton Town (S. Gillespie).

Workforce Unlimited Division Two: FC Wrangle v Railway Reserves (P. Hindle).

Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Wyberton A v Park United.