BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Fixtures

Fixtures for March 10:
Sharman Burgess Sports Cup, quarter-finals (KO 2pm): Benington v Swineshead Institute (M. Bruntlett), Boston College v Skegness Town Reserves (N. Sleaford), Leverton SFC v Railway Athletic (R. Holland), Skegness United v Kirton Town (P. Hindle).
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division (KO 2.30pm): Billinghay Athletic v Fulbeck United (M. Brader), Old Leake v Coningsy (P. Revell), Pointon v Fishtoft (S. Beswick), Wyberton Reserves v Spilsby Town (D. Lovell).
Workforce Unlimited Division One: Freiston v Sibsey (R. Crozier), Old Doningtonians v Pointon Reserves (J. Harmer), Swineshead Reserves v Friskney (P. Keeble).
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Coningsby Reserves v Boston Athletic (N. Vacca), Park United v FC Hammers (S. Lea), Railway Reserves v Colsterworth SSC (R. Larcombe).
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Eagle United v College Reserves (J. Ulyatt), Fosdyke Reserves v Benington Reserves (J. Francis), Northgate Olympic v Skegness Town A (R. Walter), Spalding Harriers v Old Dons Reserves (D. Harbin), Woodhall Spa Reserves v Swineshead A (S. Gillespie).