Ashton returns as Skegness Town host form-team Ollerton

Form team Ollerton Town are the visitors to Skegness Town for a Northern Counties East League Division One clash on Saturday.

The Nottinghamshire side travel to the Vertigo Stadium on the back of an unbeaten October in the league.

Last weekend they drew 2-2 with Swallownest, who recently beat the Lilywhites 2-0.

Dangerman for Ollerton is arguably Gavin King, who has netted seven times during that quartet of October league games.

King’s goals have helped Ollerton climb away from the foot of the table in recent weeks and they currently sit one place above the Lilywhites in 16th.

Like Skegness, Ollerton are relatively new to the NCEL, having been promoted from the Central Midlands League.

Simon Ashton is expected to return to the Skegness squad after suspension.

Kick off will be at 3pm.