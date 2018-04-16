Amateurs beaten, now Lilywhites turn attention to Borough Academy

Skegness Town completed a quickfire double over Sleaford Sports Amateurs at the Vertigo Stadium to keep their title hopes alive.

Having beaten Amateurs by a solitary goal as Eslaforde Park last month, the seasiders bagged another three points and a clean sheet in the return fixture.

Second-half goals from Will Britton and birthday boy Alex Nichols secured the spoils for the third-placed Lilywhites.

On Wednesday, Town host Grimsby Borough Academy at the Vertigo.

It’s a big game as both clubs are mathematically in with a chance of stopping leaders Ruston Sports winning the league.

Indeed, Borough entertain Rustons in the Lincoln-based side’s final game of the season, which was due to be played last weekend, only to fall foul of the weather.

Some might argue it would be better for the Lilywhites if the Grimsby side played Sports while they still had a chance of winning the title, but with seven league games and a cup final to fit in that’s not been possible without impacting on other fixtures.

Borough, who led the league during the early part of the season, visit the Vertigo just two days before their Supplementary Cup Final against Horncastle Town at Sleaford.

Their home fixture against the Lilywhites was postponed due to their pitch at Lucarlys being waterlogged and has been rearranged for the final day of the season, May 12.