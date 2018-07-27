All Whites and Poachers up next

Clifton All Whites will provide the opposition for Skegness Town’s final home pre-season friendly when they travel to the Vertigo Stadium on Saturday.

The All Whites, whose former players include Garry Birtles, Jermaine Jenas, Darren Huckerby and former Lincoln City manager Keith Alexander, currently play at Step 6 in the East Midlands Counties League after winning the Nottinghamshire Senior League in 2016-17.

Kick off will be at 3pm.

Town’s preparations for the big kick-off on August 4 are completed next Tuesday (July 31) with a trip to Boston Town’s Tattershall Road ground (KO 7.45pm).

Boston currently play their football in the United Counties League Premier Division, and the contest will pit Bunce against Poachers boss Dennis Greene, who he was assistant to at Boston United.

Martyn Bunce’s men bounced back from conceding a goal midway through the first half to hit Lincolnshire League new boys Lincoln United Development Squad for six at the Vertigo Stadium on Friday night.

On a dusty and hard surface the game was played at a frenetic pace and proved to be a useful work-out for both squads.

The Lincoln keeper was the busier during the early stages, keeping out two Will Britton efforts with his legs, and a Jordan Smith strike from the edge of the penalty area crashed against his cross bar.

But it was at the other end that the deadlock was broken, Jack Wilkinson heading United in front.

The goal appeared to knock Skegness out of their stride but skipper Courtney Warren restored parity with an equaliser before the break.

The second half belonged to the seasiders, who scored five more times.

Warren, Jordan Potts and Smith notched one each while Alex Nichols grabbed a brace, including a penalty.