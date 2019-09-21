Action double awaits Town

Tough tests come thick and fast for table-topping Skegness Town.

Seven days after being dumped out of the Buildbase FA Vase at Newark Flowserve, the Lilywhites are back in action at their Vertigo Stadium.

This time it’s the turn of fourth-placed North Ferriby FC, who are new to the Toolstation Northern Counties East League.

Born out of the demise of North Ferriby United earlier this year, The Villagers were allowed to join Division One in the summer.

They have a large following and home gates have averaged in excess of 330 spectators, many of whom are expected to travel to Skegness for the 3pm kick off.

North Ferriby include former Leeds United and Grimsby Town striker Jamie Forrester in their squad.

At the age of 44 he has already notched three times in the league for the Humberside club.

On Wednesday (September 25) Skegness make their second trip of the season to Rotherham-based Parkgate, in the first round of the League Cup (KO 7.45pm).

The cup match comes 18 days after the Lilywhites bagged three points at Parkgate in the league.