Spilsby Town completed their season by winning the Sharman Burgess Sports Cup.

Making it a treble-winning campaign, they edged out Workforce Unlimited Premier Division rivals Skegness Town Reserves 3-2 in a fiery contest at Boston Town’s DWB Stadium last Thursday.

Spilsby added the trophy to their Premier Division title and Fishtoft Cup win.

Skegness can take some consolation from the fact they won the Willoughby Cup.