A super seven as Town go top

NCEL Division One

Skegness Town 7 East Hull 0

Skegness Town were in seventh heaven after comprehensively beating basement team East Hull to go top of Division One on Saturday.

Against a side that have leaked six goals a game this season the Lilywhites were always going to be favourites, even without the unavailable Ben Davison and Ellis Humble.

But the manner in which they put the brave Humbersiders to the sword will have impressed.

Assistant manager Chris Rawlinson was certainly pleased about the way the seasiders went about their business.

“The danger when dominating the game like that is that you don’t do the right things, but the lads stuck to their task well,” he said, after witnessing Town’s best Northern Counties East result since their return to the league.

They now face a tough few weeks as they look to cement their place at the top of the table.

On Saturday they travel to fifth-placed Parkgate, from the Rotherham area, who were knocked out of the FA Vase by Chadderton last weekend.

Seven days later they are in FA Vase action at Newark Flowserve before welcoming much fancied North Ferriby to the Vertigo Stadium on September 21.

Jordan Smith fired home the first goal in the 17th minute.

He had sent a warning shot across the visitors’ bows minutes earlier when he raced through, only to be caught marginally offside.

East Hull didn’t heed that warning and when Smith was released by the impressive Danny Brooks he burst into the penalty box and rifled past the exposed keeper, Harrison Chapman-Dusher.

Midway through the half Josh Morrall rattled the Hull cross bar with a 20-yard effort as the visitors struggled to repel the swathe of attacks on their goal.

Hesitancy in defence allowed Gary King to stab home goal number two and East Hull were recovering from that disappointment when Leigh Hutchinson helped himself to his third goal of the season.

Two goals in five second-half minutes, both scored by Brooks, underlined the difficult task facing the Hull players.

Five minutes from the end Britton notched his second of the season and fellow substitute Callum Robinson made it 7-0 at the death.

Man of the match, sponsored by Jamie Whittam Decorators, was Jordan Smith.

TOWN: J. Lambley, L. Parker, Field, Norburn, Brooks, M. Parker, Clarke, Hutchinson, King, Smith, Morrall, Evison, L Lambley, Britton, Robinson, Warren.

On Saturday the Lilywhites travel to Parkgate (KO 3pm).