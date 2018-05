The Richmond School’s years five and six football team represented Lincolnshire at the Midland Regional Finals of the ESFA/Danone under 11s school Seven-a-Side Cup.

The team, coached by David Ball, competed in Group A alongside schools from the West Midlands, Northamptonshire, Worcestershire, Humberside and Staffordshire in Nottingham.

The Skegness school team played well but didn’t progress from their group.