A footballing education! Skegness Town academy looking for recruits

Skegness Town are hoping to inspire the area’s brightest talents - both on and off the turf.

The club has announced it will launch an academy in September, where 16-18 year olds will be offered the chance to train, play and also work towards a BTEC level 3 diploma in sport.

“The aim is to improve players in the Skegness area through football and education,” said academy manager Lee Rostron.

“There would be chances for players to progress through to the first team, also through to university and even chances to possibly study in America.

“Skegness has a lot of good footballers, who have tended to travel further, to places such as Lincoln and Boston.

“But we would like to keep them in the town.

“The club wants to get promoted to step six so there could be some good opportunities.”

With youngsters who don’t secure or choose to undertake apprenticeships now having to remain in further education, the academy hopes it will be the perfect place for many teenagers to turn for the next academic year.

The course will be split between football - eight hours of coaching per week, plus weekly matches in the SCL East Midlands League - and education.

Rostron has five years’ experience coaching and tutoring with the Lincolnshire FA and wants to sign up at least 18 youngsters for the upcoming year, and a further 18 12 months later.

Further information is available by calling Rostron on 07955 958569 or emailing him at 1leerostron@gmail.com