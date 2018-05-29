A bold new era for Lilywhites

Skegness Town are preparing for a bold new era - after earning promotion and edging closer to announcing a new manager.

Provisional league allocations issued by the Football Association have lifted the seasiders from the Step 7 Lincolnshire League to the Northern Counties East Division One, which sits at Step 6 in the National League System.

Meanwhile, club secretary Allan Gray confirmed that the Lilywhites were close to making an announcement on the new man in charge following a lot of interest after the resignation of Nick Chapman.

“We have made a decision, but we are not in a position to make an announcement until a few formalities have been completed,” he said.

The new boss will this week start preparing for the Vertigo Scaffold-sponsored club’s first fixture in the Northern Counties East League since the early 1980s.

There will be more travelling for the players and supporters with Grimsby, Ollerton and Winterton among their shortest trips.

With 20 clubs in Division One, the Lilywhites will also have to get used to an earlier start to their season, which kicks off on August 4.

Influential midfielder Arron Scutt was voted Town’s Players’ Player of the Year.

He enjoyed an impressive season at the Vertigo Stadium and played a large part in the Lilywhites’ almost faultless end to the campaign.

Defender Danny Stevens received the Manager’s Award while Herbie Nichols was crowned Players’ Player in the Reserves, with Dan Field gaining the Manager’s Award.

The Players’ Player of the Year award for the club’s A Team went to Josh Whittam.

The Manager’s Award was presented to Devon Ainscow.

In the under 21s, Corey Cunliffe received the Players’ Player trophy, while Tyler Bob picked up the Manager’s Award.

Town also recognised the huge success achieved by former manager Nick Chapman, who has stepped down from the role, making a special presentation.

Chapman, who led the Lilywhites to three championships over the last five years, received a silver salver for his services to the club.

The award, and the players’ trophies, were presented by Lincolnshire FA delegate Derek Andrew at the Vertigo Stadium on Friday.