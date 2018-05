Alford and District CC suffered double defeat in their Winkworth Cup group four matches on Monday.

After an opening match loss to Woodhall Spa in their first contest in the county’s premier T20 competition, they were beaten by 119 runs in their second contest with Boston.

Jonny Cheer’s 141 runs helped Boston to 227-2, wickets taken by Tom White and Steve Kirkham.

Alford were then restricted to 108-7, White (38) top scoring.

Boston beat Woodhall to progress to the semis.