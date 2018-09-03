Defeat for Skegness Seconds

Skegness CC Seconds were beaten by 51 runs when they hosted Heckington on Saturday.

The visitors posted 170-9 before the seasiders were dismissed for 119.

Matthew O’Dare took four Heckington wickets for the loss of 40 runs, backed up by Carly Rush (2-15) and Solomon Bailey, Adam Harris and Tim Hughes, who all took a wicket apiece.

Richard Underwood top scored for Skegness with 44 runs.

Tim Hughes added 32 and fellow opener Michael Simpson scored 10.

The Seconds remain bottom of the South Lincs and Border League Division One.

On Saturday the Firsts travel to Spalding while the Seconds host Graves Park (both 1pm).

The Sunday Firsts travel to Cleethorpes the following day.