Cricketers set for Winkworth Cup T20 action

Monday sees the first round of the Lincolnshire ECB Premier League Winkworth Cup, with two new venues hosting matches.

League newcomers Scunthorpe Town welcome Grimsby Town and Louth, while Woodhall Spa will play host to Alford and Boston.

Meanwhile, Bourne take on Grantham and Market Deeping at Abbey Lawn and Bracebridge Heath will stage matches against Lindum and Sleaford.

The first games in this 2018 T20 competition begin at 10.30am with the second and third at approximately 1.30 and 4.30pm.

The winner from each venue will go through to the semi-finals and final, to be held at Sleaford CC on Monday, May 28th with the eventual winners progressing to the regional ECB Club Championship.

Last year, in their first season in the league, Alford made it through to the semi-finals before going out to Woodhall Spa in one of the closest games of the competition.

Bourne were the 2017 winners, beating first Grantham in the semi-final then Woodhall in the final.

The first games at each venue, starting at 10.30am will be: Grantham v Market Deeping, Bracebridge Heath v Lindum, Scunthorpe Town v Grimsby Town, Woodhall Spa v Boston, Spectators are welcome at all four grounds.