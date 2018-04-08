Countdown to the new cricket campaign

Skegness CC Firsts will begin their South Lincs and Border League Premier Division promotion push away at Freiston, Leake and Leverton on Saturday, April 14.

The Seconds, who will be competing in the SLBL Division One, get things up and running at home to Market Deeping Seconds on Saturday, April 21.

Alford CC Firsts face a tough opener as they return to Lincs ECB Premier action at defending champions Bracebridge Heath on April 21.

Alford will join Woodhall Spa and Boston in Group Four of the Winkworth Cup, the T20 event taking place at Jubilee Park on Monday, May 7.

The Second XI will begin their Lincolnshire County League Fourth Division campaign at home to Haxey, also on April 21.