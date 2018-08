Skegness CC claimed a comfortable seven-wicket success when they hosted Long Sutton CC on Saturday.

The seasiders sit fourth in the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division, 29 points off leaders Spalding.

Long Sutton were dismissed for 83 after 34 overs, Skegness reaching 85-3 with less than 13 overs completed.

The Seconds’ match at Spalding was cancelled.

On Saturday Skegness Firsts travel to Grantham and the Seconds host Baston (both 1pm).