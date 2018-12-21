Cobras claim their awards

The Cobra Ju-Jitsu Club Skegness held their presentation night with the Deputy Mayor of Skegness, Coun Maggie Grey, presenting the awards to the students.

The parents were entertained by the juniors’s Red group showing their mixed skills of karate, judo and the first seven Cobra ground moves.

The Yellow group showed how to protect their rucksack when taken to the floor, followed by an arm bar drill.

This was followed by the seniors who displayed traditional ju-jitsu, followed by sticks and knife defences.

Awards:

Seniors: Yellow Belt 8th Kyu Black Tag - Cre Batey; Orange Belt 7th Kyu Black Tag - Cain Anns; Purple & White Belt 3rd Kyu - Isabella Somma; Brown Belt - 2nd Kyu Emma Morley.

Senior/Juniors: White Belt 10th Kyu Black Tag - Alfie Edward; Orange Belt 7th Kyu - Patrick Fox; Orange Belt 7th Kyu Black Tag - Lewis Farrell William Macey & Connor Palmer; Green Belt 6th Kyu - Alice Lidgard, Andy Jackson; Blue Belt 5th Kyu - Rianna Hall; Purple Belt 4th Kyu Black Tag - Leah Revill, Mason Scarlett, Elliot Coldwell, Jacob Coxford –Hawkins.

Junior Group: Joining Badge Grade 7 - Alayna Buswell; White Badge Grade 7 - Alayna Buswell; Yellow Badge Grade 7 - Lilly-May Wainright; Green Badge Grade 7 - Emily Jackson; White Belt - Emily Jackson; White Belt 1 Red Tag - Casey Burke, Carmel Burke, Luca Burke; Junior Red Belt 9th Kyu - Kaiden Harney, Rylee Molly-Smith; Red Belt 1 Yellow Tag - Isaac Coxford–Hawkins; Junior Yellow Belt 8th Kyu - Tristan Wilkinson, Riley Wainwright, Brody Llewellyn, Daniel Jackson, Samuel Coxford-Hawkins; Yellow Belt 1 Orange Tag - Hamish Lidgard, Thomas Hall; Yellow Belt 2 Orange Tags - Faith Walmsley-Jupp.

Best attendance: Juniors - Hamish Lidgard, Thomas Hall, Faith Walmsley-Jupp.

Cobra Ju-Jitsu joining certificate: Alayna Buswell.

Special Award: Cub Scouts Martial Arts activity badge - Casey Burke, Carmel Burke, Luca Burke.

The Cobra Ju-Jitsu Club meets on Fridays at Studio 1, Grosvenor Road, Skegness (juniors 6.30pm-7.30pm, 6-11; seniors 7.30pm-9.15pm).

The new term starts on January 11. For more information call Sensei Nick Preston on 07923 366 210.