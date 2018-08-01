Cobra’s black belts reunited for display

Cobra Ju-Jitsu Club Skegness held their presentation night and black belt reunion, followed by a barbecue.

Mayor of Skegness, Coun Sid Dennis presented the awards to the students.

The night was opened by the juniors of the red and yellow groups showing their skills.

This was followed by the seniors, who showed traditional ju-jitsu up to the modern BBJ for the benefit of the black belts gathered, as it was not taught when the club first opened.

The reunion highlight was to witness the gaining of three second dan gradings and the first female third dan from the club.

Awards:

Black Belt 2nd dan - Mark Adams, Harry Raistrick & Joe Preston; Black Belt 3rd dan - Charlotte Rawlings;

Senior/Juniors: Yellow belt 8th Kyu Black tag - Patrick Fox; Orange belt 7th Kyu - Lewis Farrell, William Macey, Connor Palmer; Orange belt 7th Kyu Black tag - Alice Lidgard, Andy Jackson; Green belt 6th Kyu - Rianna Hall; Blue belt 5th Kyu Black tag - Leah Revill, Mason Scarlett, Elliot Coldwell, Jacob Coxford–Hawkins; Purple belt 4th Kyu Black tag - Isabella Somma; Moving up to Seniors: Yellow belt 8th Kyu - Meda Bublyte, Jade Leggett, Henry Howis; Seniors: Red belt 9th Kyu Yellow tag - Cre Batey; Yellow belt 8th Kyu Orange tag - Cain Anns; Juniors: Red badge Grade 7 - Lilly-May Wainright; Orange badge Grade 7 - Emily Jackson; White belt 2 Red tags - Kaiden Harney, Rylee Molly-Smith, Rhys Buswell; Red belt 9th Kyu - Isaac Coxford–Hawkins; Red belt - 1 Yellow tag - Tristan Wilkinson, Riley Wainwright; Red belt - 2 Yellow tags - Brody Llewellyn, Daniel Jackson; Yllow belt 8th Kyu - Hamish Lidgard, Thomas Hall; Yellow belt - 1 Orange tag - Faith Walmsley-Jupp; Orange belt 2 Green tags - Meda Bublyte & Jade Leggett.

Best attendance: Seniors - Mason Scarlett; Juniors - Tristen Wilkinson & Kaiden Harney; Joining - Cameron Wilkinson, Richard Wilkinson.

The Cobra Club meets on Fridays in Studio 1, Grosvenor Road, Skegness.

Junior classes are from 6.30pm-7.30pm (ages 6-11) and seniors meet between 7.35pm-9.15pm.

The new term begins on September 7.

For more information call Sensei Nick Preston on 07923 366 210.