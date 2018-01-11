Cobra Ju-Jitsu members claim awards

Skegness’ Cobra Ju-Jitsu Club held their presentation night.

Deputy Mayor of Skegness, Coun Sid Dennis presented the awards to the students.

The parents were entertained by the junior Red group showing their karate skills, including newly-learnt roundhouse kicks and ground moves.

The Yellow group showed how they have learnt how to fight on the ground as they displayed kicking and ground ankle sweeps, twisting and anchor moves and more.

The seniors displayed three stages of a fight.

One partner posed as a good guy and the other was a bad guy.

Firstly, three kicks - front, side and flying - were demonstrated, as were defensive blocks.

Then punching skills were shown off.

Awards: Moving up to Senior: Yellow Belt Black Tag 8th Kyu - Alice Lidgard, Andrew Jackson, Connor Palmer, William Macey; Senior: Red belt 9th Kyu - Cre Batey; Yellow belt 8th Kyu - Cain Anns, Owen Tasker; Senior/Junior: Red belt 9th Kyu - Ben White, Lewis Farrell, Patrick Fox; Green belt 6th Kyu Black Tag - Leah Revill, Sarah Bradbrook, Mason Scarlett, Elliot Coldwell, Jacob Coxford–Hawkins; Blue belt 5th Kyu Black Tag - Isabella Somma; Junior: Red badge Grade 7 - Emily Jackson; White belt, Red tag - Isaac Coxford–Hawkins; White belt, 2 Red tags - Tristan Wilkinson, Logan Butler; Junior Red belt, 9th Kyu - Brody Llewellyn, Daniel Jackson, Samuel Coxford–Hawkins; Riley Wainright; Red belt, Yellow tag - Hamish Lidgard, Thomas Hall; Red belt, 2 Yellow tags - Rio-Scott Watson; Junior Yellow belt 8th Kyu - Faith Jupp-Walmsley; Yellow belt, Orange tag - William Macey, Alice Lidgard; Junior Orange belt, 7th Kyu - Meda Bublyte, Jade Leggett, Henry Howis; Orange belt, Green tag - Connor Palmer; Green belt, Blue tag - Andrew Jackson; Best Attendance: Juniors - Hamish Lidgard, Riley Wainright; Seniors - Leah Revill, Owen Tasker.

The Cobra Club meets on Fridays in Studio 2 of the Lisa Jay Stage Institute, Grosvenor Road, Skegness.

Junior sessions are from 6.30pm-7.30pm and are open to ages six-11.

The seniors meet from 7.35pm-9.15pm.

For more information call Sensei Nick Preston on 07923 366 210.