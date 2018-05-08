Cheer inspires Boston CC to Winkworth Cup semis

Boston CC booked their place in the Winkworth Cup semi-finals on Monday, recording victories over Woodhall Spa and Alford and District.

The Mayflower men began their county T20 competition with a six-run success against hosts Woodhall at Jubilee Park, Jonny Cheer hitting 84 runs and Sam Holland adding 37 as Boston posted 160-6.

Spa ended their innings on 154-5, with Cheer taking three wickets and Tom Baxter two.

Against Alford, Boston ended on 227-2, restricting their opponents to 108-7.

Cheer hit 141 runs with Mahir Yousuff adding 52.

Ben Troops and Scott Elleray both took three victims each, Holland the other.

Boston will join Bourne, Bracebridge Heath and Grimsby in the semi-finals and final at Sleaford CC on May 28.