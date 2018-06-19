Can Skegness CC regain top spot?

Skegness cricketers will be amongst the best turned out after signing a sponsorship deal with two local firms.

The players have new warm-up kit, thanks to support from beauty supply store Facial Attraction and Spilsby garment decoration firm J&A (International) Ltd.

Tina Parvin, of Facial Attraction, whose business is based at the Hildreds Centre in Skegness, handed over the kit to club representatives Norman Brackley and Reece Brant.

J&A’s Andy Garner, whose wife Claire coaches at the Richmond Drive club, and whose son Ethan plays for the club, was also present at the handover.

Skegness Firsts’ unbeaten start to the South Lincs and Border League Premier campaign was ended by Freiston, Leake and Leverton on Saturday.

The visitors left with a 27-run success, including a 75 from Waseem Ilyas and a six-wicket haul from Ollie Booth.

Freiston posted a competitive 150 before being dismissed late in thir innings.

In response, the seasiders posted 123 before their final wicket fell.

The result leaves Skegness in third spot, 13 points behind leaders Spalding, with the top three all having played nine matches.

They will have a chance to regain first place on Saturday as they host Spalding, the contest beginning at 1pm.

Skegness Seconds suffered a 186-run defeat at Graves Park on Saturday. The in-form hosts posted 217 without the loss of a wicket, including 153 runs from Mitch Griffiths and 51 from Joe Gilbert.

With the bat, Skegness were dismissed for 31, Michael Simpson top scoring with 12.

The seasiders travel to Heckington on Saturday (1pm).

Skegness Sunday Firsts ensured there was reason to celebrate with a five-wicket win at South Bank.

The East Lindsey Cricket League contest saw the hosts reach 191-6.

But with less than 36 overs played, Skegness reached a winning total of 192-5.

This weekend the Sunday side are away at Tetford (2pm).