Brackley strikes 95 runs for seasiders

Skegness CC Firsts were beaten by one wicket at South Lincs and Border league Premier Division leaders Spalding on Saturday.

The seasiders ended their 45 overs on 210-7, Norman Brackley on 95 when he was dismissed by Josh Lawrence.

Support came from Tim Hughes (31), Reece Brant (27), Pete Houghton (14) and Matthew O’Dare (10).

In reply, Spalding posted a winning 213-9 with 13 balls remaining.

O’Dare (3-50), Brackley (2-34), Andrew Sylvester (2-49) and Hughes (2-55) took the wickets.

Skegness sit 36 points behind second-placed Woodhall Seconds with a game in hand.

On Saturday they host Woodhall while the Seconds travel to Timberlands (both 1pm).