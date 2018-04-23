Brackley guides the seasiders to victory

SLBL Premier Division

Skegness 207-9, Welby Cavaliers 123 - Skegness won by 84 runs.

Norman Brackley’s 75 runs guided Skegness Cricket Club to victory at Welby Cavaliers on Saturday.

He struck nine fours and two sixes on his way to his total, off 73, balls as the seasiders picked up their first victory of the campaign.

And the points picked up from their cancelled contest against Freiston LL the previous week see them sitting pretty at the top of the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division table early on.

Skegness posted 207-9 off their 45 overs, with support coming from Reece Brant (29), Alistair Ainsworth (27), Matthew O’Dare (23 not out) and Australian Tim Hughes (18).

Welby were dismissed for 123 in the 35th over, with only three batsmen making double figures as Skegness earned an 84-run success.

O’Dare claimed three wickets for the loss of 29 runs.

Hughes (2-15), Adrian Culley (2-23) and Andrew Sylvester (1-18) also took wickets.

SLBL Division One

Skegness 2nds 144-8, Market Deeping 2nds 148-0 - Deeping won by five wickets.

Ashley Redgard struck an unbeaten century, but Skegness Seconds were beaten by five wickets as they hosted six-man Market Deeping Seconds in the SLBL Division One.

The home side reached 144-8 with Redgard the only player to reach double figures as he chalked up 101 runs, including 13 fours and two sixes.

Deeping, however, edged past Skegness’ total thanks to openers Ryan Bainborough (84) and John McDougall (48).