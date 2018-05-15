Bovey’s 79 is in vain

Lincs ECB Premier

Grimsby Town 308-6, Alford 161 - Grimsby won by 147 runs.

Rikki Bovey’s 79 runs weren’t enough as Alford and District CC suffered a 147-run defeat at home to Grimsby Town on Saturday.

In a rain-affected weekend, the two sides managed to conclude their Lincs ECB Premier contest.

Grimsby completed their 50 overs with a superb 308, Steven Crossley denied his century as Sam Lempard caught him off Tom White’s delivery for 99.

White and Steve Kirkham both claimed two wickets apiece, with Nick Bennett and Andrew White also doing damage with the ball.

In response, Alford were dismissed for 161.

Bennett (28) and Steve Kirkham (16) offered Bovey support with the bat.

In the East Lindsey League, Alford Sunday Firsts were beaten by 94 runs at Louth Taverners.

Louth posted 273-6 off their 40 overs.

Andrew Bluff (two), Henry Porter-Robinson, Rikki Bovey, Jack Read and Douglas Porter-Robinson all took wickets.

Alford were all out on 179, despite Andrew White’s defiant 101 and support from Douglas Porter-Robinson (21 not out), Antonio Garcia-Barker (14) and Bradley McGilloway (10).

On Saturday Alford Firsts travel to Scunthorpe in ther Lincs ECB Premier (noon) while the Seconds are at East Halton in the Lincolnshire County League Fourth Division (1.30pm).

The Sunday Firsts host Tetford (2pm).