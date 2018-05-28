Bovey inspires Alford and District to first win of Lincs ECB Premier season

Lincs ECB Premier

Lindum 122, Alford 123-3 - Alford won by seven wickets.

Alford and District CC moved off the bottom of the table with their first win of the Lincs ECB Premier season.

Rikki Bovey led the charge in the seven-wicket success against Lindum, claiming six wickets and hitting 36 runs.

The Lincoln-based side were dismissed for 122 runs on Saturday, Bovey taking his six for the loss of just 10 runs.

Among his scalps was Lindum top scorer Charles Tomlinson (48), assisted by a stumping from Sam Lempard.

Pierce Morley-Barnes (14) and Joe Peatman (11) added double figures to the Lindum tally but the visitors were dismissed in the 41st over.

Alford reached their winning total in the 21st over, Andrew White leading the way with an unbeaten 59, supported by Bovey (36) and Jack Wightwick (11).

Victory sees Alford move above Louth, who are now bottom of the table.

Alford Firsts travel to Boston on Saturday (noon).

Lincolnshire County League Supplementary Cup Group D

Netleham 122-6, Alford 2nds 127-6 - Alford won by four wickets.

Alford Seconds recorded a four-wicket cup success at Nettleham on Saturday.

The hosts ended their innings on 1226-6, wickets taken by Aaron Wilkinson (three), Bradley McGilloway, Justin Ford and Jack Read.

In response, the away side reached a winning total of 127-6 thanks to Wilkinson (31), Graham Codd (24), McGilloway (13), Neil Calvert (12) and Justin Owen (11).

On Saturday, the Seconds host Louth Thirds in the Supplementary Cup (2pm).