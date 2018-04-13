Away opener for Skegness CC

Skegness CC Firsts will begin their South Lincs and Border League Premier Division promotion push on the road on Saturday.

Reece Brant’s side travel to face Freiston, Leake and Leverton, with the action beginning at 1pm.

A week later the Seconds get things up and running at home to Market Deeping Seconds in the SLBL Division One.

Alford CC Firsts return to Lincs ECB Premier action at defending champions Bracebridge Heath on April 21.

Alford Second XI host Haxey in the Lincolnshire County League Fourth Division on April 21.