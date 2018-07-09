Alford toppled by Lincs ECB Premier leaders Bracebridge Heath

Alford and District CC suffered a 114-run defeat to table-topping Bracebridge Heath on Saturday.

The contest went with form as the leaders proved too strong for third-bottom Alford.

Alford managed to dismiss the visitors for 166 in the 39th over, Rikki Bovey Claiming three wickets for the loss of 32 runs.

Nick Bennett, Steve Kirkham and Bradley McGilloway all claimed two scalps and Andrew White chipped in with one.

However, Alford were dismissed for 52 with Michael Honman (14 not out) and Bovey (10) the only players to reach double figures.

On Saturday Alford travel to face fourth-placed Woodhall Spa (noon), while the Seconds travel to Brigg (1.30pm).

Also this weekend, the Sunday Seconds are away at Brocklesby Park (2pm).