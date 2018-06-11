Alford sitting bottom of the table

Lincs ECB Premier

Alford 58, Market Deeping 59-4 - Deeping won by six wickets.

Alford and District CC sit 11 points adrift at the foot of the Lincs ECB Premier following Saturday’s six-wicket defeat at home to Market Deeping.

Andrew White was the only Alford batsman to reach double figures, scoring 24 runs as his side were dismissed for 58 with less than 24 overs played.

In response, Deeping lost four wickets before reaching their winning total.

Andrew White, Tom White, Steve Kirkham and Rikki Bovey claimed a wicket apiece.

Alford and District Seconds were beaten at Horncastle in the Lincolnshire County League Supplementary Cup’s Group D.

They posted 95-9, only for the hosts to overtake their score with two wickets to spare.

In the East Lindsey Cricket League, Alford Sunday beat Brocklesby Park by six runs.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Rikki Bovey led the way with the bat as he scored 106 before being caught. Bradley McGilloway (17), Jake Hamilton (12) and Andrew White (12) helped Alford to 167 before the 10th wicket fell.

Brocklesby were dismissed for 161, Tom White taking three wickets for the loss of 33 runs.

McGilloway and Charles Porter-Robinson both added two wickets while victims also fell to Andrew White, Bovey and Douglas-Porter Robinson.

On Saturday the Firsts host Sleaford (noon) and the Seconds are away at Scunthorpe Town Thirds (1.30pm).

The Sunday side host Cleethorpes.