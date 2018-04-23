Alford push Heath in league opener

Lincs ECB Premier

Alford 175-7, Bracebridge Heath 177-7, - Bracebridge won by three wickets.

Alford and District CC put up a brave fight against defending champions Bracebridge Heath as they got their Lincs ECB Premier campaign underway.

Rikki Bovey (33), Nick Bennett (31), Michael Honman (25), Tom White (24 not out), Andrew White (20) and Neil Calvert (11) all helped the scoreboard tick over consistently against one of this year’s favourites, the away side posting a creditable 175-7 from their 50 overs.

Alford’s bowlers also did some damage to their hosts, but Bracebridge claimed victory in the 42nd over.

Tom White claimed three scalps for the loss of 24 runs, with support coming from Andrew White, Bovey, Steve Kirkham and Bennett, who all took a wicket apiece, Brett Houston’s 63 proving the difference on the day.

Lincolnshire County League Fourth Division

Haxey 94, Alford Seconds 94 - match tied.

Alford Seconds and Haxey shared the spoils as their Lincolnshire County League Fourth Division match ended all square.

Haxey were dismissed for 94, with Alford suffering the exact same fate.

Aaron Wilkinson (6-9), Graham Codd (3-9) and Keir Owen (1-11) did the damage with the ball while Jake Hamilto was Alford’s top scorer with 36 runs.