Alford CC’s survival battle

Alford and District CC host Scunthorpe Town in a crunch survival battle on Saturday.

Victory could see Alford leapfrog their guests, who they trail by eight points, and move out of the bottom two.

The contest begins at noon.

Alford Seconds are away at Haxey (1.30pm).

on Saturday Skegness Firsts host Boston Seconds in the SLBL Premier Division, while the Seconds travel to Moulton Harrox in Division One (both 1pm).

The Sunday side travel to Louth Taverners in theEast Lindsey League the following day (2pm).