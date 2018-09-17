Alford CC end season with defeat to Louth

Alford and District Seconds’ Lincoln and County League Fourth Division campaign ended with a home defeat to Louth Thirds.

Graham Codd (31) and Justin Owen (30) both reached double figures as the hosts reached 98 before being dismissed in the 36th over.

Simon King (4-13), Mark Duell (3-33), Edward King (2-9) and Jack Sandy (1-24) did the damage for Louth with the ball.

In response, the visitors posted a matchwinning 101-5 with less than 34 overs played.

Samueal Jones (32), Timothy Jones (23 not out), Freddie Taylor (15) and Edward King (13) did most of the damage.

For Alford, Bradley McGilloway took three wickets for the loss of 13 runs, Justin Owen (1-6) adding another victim.

Michael Kneen added a run out.

Alford finished the campaign fourth in the table, with Louth second bottom.