Skegness CC’s Second XI will begin their South Lincs and Border League Division Two campaign on Saturday.

They travel to face Belton Park, starting at 1pm.

Alford and District CC’s Ladies’s side will begin their Lincolnshire Women’s League season this evening (Wednesday).

The side host Louth, with match action beginning at 6pm.

A men’s XI will host Freiston LL in a friendly on Sunday, beginning at 12.30pm.