Alford and Skegness set for cricket action

Alford and District CC will begin their Lincolnshire ECB Premier Division campaign away at defending champions Bracebridge Heath on Saturday.

The match will begin at noon.

Alford Seconds host Haxey Seconds in the Lincolnshire County League Fourth Division, their fixture getting underway at 1.30pm.

Skegness CC’s fixture at Freiston, Leake and Leverton was cancelled on Saturday due to a waterlogged playing surface.

That means they will be in South Lincs and Border League Premier Division action for the first time this campaign on Saturday.

They travel to face Welby Cavaliers.

The match will begin at 1pm.

The Seconds will host Market Deeping in South Lincs and Border League Division One action, the contest getting underway at 1pm.