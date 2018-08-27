Alford and District CC head to Sleaford in search of points following Saturday’s Deeping defeat

Alford and District CC sit 28 points away from Lincs ECB Premier safety following Saturday’s defeat at Market Deeping.

Alford were dismissed for 114 runs, while the hosts replied with 116-5, moving up to fourth bottom, two places above Alford.

However, Alford return to action and go in search of valuable points this afternoon as they travel to Sleaford (noon).

This Saturday Alford host Bourne (noon).

Also on Saturday, the Seconds were beaten at home by East Halton in the Lincolnshire County League Fourth Division.

The away side were dismissed for 168, wickets taken by Aaron Wilkinson (6-39), Justin Owen (2-25), Jack Read and Graham Codd.

However, Alford had 141 on the board when their final wicket fell.

Harry McHamilton (35), Callum McGilloway (22), Codd (22), Wilkinson (21), Owen (13) and Andrew Bluff (10) all recorded double-figure scores.

Alford Ladies face a double-header this Sunday, facing Hartsholme twice in the Lincolnshire Women’s Cricket League (action beginning at 11am).