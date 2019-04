Last Sunday morning ( July 2), I was suddenly taken seriously ill at home. An ambulance crew attended promptly, assessed me thoroughly and took me to Boston Pilgrim Hospital. There I was further assessed after a short wait by the nursing staff and doctor on duty in the Accident and Emergency Department and to my astonishment was referred to a Consultant who saw me and told me that he would carry out the necessary procedure later that afternoon, after finishing treating patients whom he was already seeing in his clinic. This was carried out successfully and I was subsequently admitted to first an Admission Ward and subsequently a Medical Ward for observation and treatment.