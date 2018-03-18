YOUR SAY: Police praise community

POLICE

Proud of this community

To our wonderful farming and rural community . Recent weeks saw Lincolnshire take the full force of the ‘beast from the East’!

As Divisional Commander for the East of Lincolnshire, I have seen at first-hand the immense power, ferocity and disruption that winter can throw at us.

We have experienced mass road closures, cut-off communities and road accidents that have stretched my resources to their limits (and beyond).

The response from the farming and rural community has been outstanding. Without prompting we have seen tractors pulling vehicle out of snow drifts, snow ploughs reaching communities, volunteers with shovels digging routes through to help strangers and farmers standing shoulder-to-shoulder with emergency service personal responding to the most vulnerable.

In times of need our community pulls together like no other.

I am immensely proud to serve such a community and I am trying to personally thank all those who have helped, but inevitably I will miss some and so I wanted to ensure that the public also know what a fantastic supportive community we live in.

Chief Superintendent Paul Timmins

East Area Divisional Commander for Lincolnshire Police.

APPEAL

Who can recall Sally?

I am looking for any information on a girl called Sally, surname not known, who was a character in Nottingham in the 1980-1990s.

She sold the Nottingham Post and was a brilliant street artist.

She was quite young and her voice was very posh although her background wasn’t known.

She suddenly disappeared from Nottingham and the story is she came over to Skegness and lived in a tent on the sea front. She died apparently from a drug related illness. I would like anyone who can remember Sally from about 1990 onwards in Skegness and what happened to her to get in touch.

I am contactable on 07752092576.

Ron Disney,

Davos Way, Skegness

*We want to hear your views. Email your letters to chrissie.redford@jpress.co.uk