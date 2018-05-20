Youngsters raise more than £11,000 for charity and other Neighbourhood News

Youngsters from Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar, in Alford, have raised £11,100 for the child and adolescent mental health charity YoungMinds.

The cause was this year’s chosen charity for the school.

Fundraising events included a fun run, a spinathon, and a non-uniform day.

Will Robinson, of YoungMinds, said: “This is absolutely amazing and an overwhelming donation! Over £11,000 is a huge amount and will make a significant difference for our charity this year. Thank you so much.”

* Bratoft

Eucharist

There is an 8am Eucharist service at St Peter and Paul’s Church on Sunday, May 20.

* Burgh le Marsh

Church

‘Welcome home’ said Father Terry to the congregation as the parish church re-opened on Sunday after being closed for six months for repairs.

Currently the church will only be open on Sundays or for weddings and funerals as work is still continuing.

Father Terry has expressed his appreciation to Burgh school for allowing use of its hall for Sunday morning mass and to the Methodist church for allowing evensong to be held there.

Car

The weekly car boot sales have resumed on Thursday mornings on the Marsh Lane Sports Field, with proceeds going to the Burgh and District Sports Association.

Tea

The tea room needs more volunteers to help on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

To learn about what is involved, pop along and have a word with the volunteers or speak to Father Terry.

United

A united service for Pentecost will be held at the Baptist Church on Sunday, May 20, at 6pm.

Meeting

Meeting Point for those who are bereaved, lonely or just wanting a friendly chat meets on Wednesdays at 10.30am at Burgh Baptist Church.

The group also has the occasional guest speaker and various outings, and will hold its first film morning soon.

All are welcome.

Enquiries to Sue on 762098.

Knit

Knit and natter is a great opportunity to meet new friends while improving your needlework or sharing your skills with others.

All are welcome every Thursday from 2-4pm at Burgh Baptist Church.

Enquiries to Colin on 811260.

Debt

Burgh Community Debt Advice Centre has trained advisors to offer free advice ranging from simple budgeting to cases of insolvency including debt relief orders, individual voluntary arrangements and bankruptcy.

To arrange a free confidential interview and see if they can help, call 01754 811595.

Dance

You can dance yourself fit at the Baptist church on Wednesday afternoons from 2-3pm. Then, if you are still feeling energetic you can step lively for Line Dancing from 3-4pm. Beginners tuition is available.

Enquiries to Jane on 810105

* Croft Marsh

Women’s Institute

Croft Marsh and District Women’s Institute (WI) president Jo welcomed 18 members and one guest to the group’s May meeting.

The speaker was Sadie Hirst, an award-winning baker from Woodhall Spa.

Sadie gave insight into food through the ages and brought with her old cooking and kitchen utensils.

This was followed by a toast to the new royal baby and the forthcoming royal wedding.

Tea, coffee and cakes were also served.

Five birthday gifts were given

The competitions winners were: flower of the month: 1st – Linda Fisher, 2nd – Chris Padley, and 3rd – Jane Holmes; old cooking utensil: 1st – Chris Padley, and 2nd – Jane Holmes.

Croft Marsh and District WI meets the second Thursday of every month.

The speaker in June is Bill Dorgan. His subject will be The Houses of Parliament.

All are welcome to attend.

* Orby

Family

There is a family service at All Saints Church in Sunday, May 20, at 4pm.

Defibrillator

A fundraising event in aid of a defibrillator for the village will be held in All Saints’ Church on Saturday, May 26, from 10am to noon.

There will be games, a tombola, and refreshments, including bacon baps.

* Stickford

History

Stickford Local History Group will be holding its next meeting tomorrow (Thursday, May 17), at 7.30pm in Stickford Community Centre.

The speaker will be Mike Chatterton who will be giving an illustrated talk, entitled A Tale of Two Lancs.

With the aid of photos and short video clips, he will describe some of his favourite moments flying the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Lancaster, City of Lincoln, and taxying the privately owned Lancaster at the Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre at East Kirkby.

Mike Chatterton’s father, who was a Lancaster pilot in the Second World War, will also feature in the talk.

Admission costs £1 for members and £2.50 for non-members, which includes refreshments.

All are welcome.

Coffee morning

There will be a coffee morning in Stickford Community Centre on Friday, May 25, from 10.30am to noon, with tea or coffee and cake at £1.

All are welcome.

* Welton

Service

There is a Eucharist service at St Martin’s Church on Sunday, May 20, at 11am.

* Send your Neighbourhood News to david.seymour@jpress.co.uk