Young riders good to trot near Spilsby

New riding sessions have been launched in Hundleby for pre-school children and their parents.

Hundleby Equestrian Centre opened five years ago and with the addition now offers lessons for all ages and abilities from two upwards – including ‘Tots and Trots’ for toddlers and more advanced classes,

The new ‘Pre-school Pony Club’ runs twice weekly on Monday and Friday mornings and is aimed at children from aged three upwards that are getting ready to go to school.

The group follows the Pony Club curriculum which allows children to work towards tests and badges, as well as be part of a group from an early age.

“By offering something like this, where the children are working towards something, it gives parents the satisfaction in knowing that whatever we are doing, we’re always learning and helping the children make that transition from pre-school to school,” said Sian Lovatt of Hundleby Equestrian.

Other groups on offer are sessions for home-schooled children, normal riding lessons and pony club, as well as adult-only sessions and days, and riding for the disabled.

“Being in rural Lincolnshire, we’re constantly finding ways to be more accommodating and thinking what else we can offer,” said Sian.

“We’re now proud to announce we offer discount to armed forces family and NHS workers. It’s something that’s very close to our heart and we believe these families deserve some recognition.” For more information, call the yard manager on 07895 758981