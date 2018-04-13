Young entrepreneur takes over regional Skegness business

A 20 year old from Skegness has recently taken on the license for LazyLawn ® Lincolnshire, after the business grew significantly in 2017.

After joining LazyLawn ® as an apprentice three years ago at 17, Kyle Cassidy has since worked his way up the company to director; working in sales, marketing and installations, and has now taken ownership of the business.

With aspirations to run his own business from a young age, Kyle used his wealth of experience and strong motivation to secure the business for himself, and continues to thrive.

Kyle said: “I am so excited by this new venture, and I look forward to increasing the ongoing success of this business.

“I wish to continue to grow my own knowledge within the industry and strive to prove myself as a strong performer, whilst serving continuous good customer service alongside high quality installations.

Budding gym-goer Kyle has his sights set on the prestigious Licensee of the Year

award in the years to come, with the help from his enthusiastic team of five.

Kyle and his team have carried out a number of exciting installations since he began at LazyLawn ® , including homes, local schools and residential areas.

Hannah McCallum, LazyLawn ® Licensee Account Manager said: “Kyle has worked so hard to get to this point and we have every faith that he will continue to succeed.

“Kyle is an enthusiastic and hardworking individual, who produces amazing

installations with excellent customer feedback.”

To keep up to date with LazyLawn ® Lincolnshire follow @LazyLawnLincs on Twitter, on Facebook at LazylawnLincolnshire/or visit www.lazylawn.co.uk/.