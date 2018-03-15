Young carer from Skegness is Apprentice of the Year

A young carer from Skegness is celebrating after winning the Apprentice of the Year award at Boston College for her work providing care for adults in their home.

Sammy Jo Barlow, 18, who started at Boston College two years ago, managed to beat tough competition to win the award.

She joined Walnut Care as an apprentice in February last year and works at Barratt Court Extra Care in Skegness.

Sammy was originally born in Manchester but came to Skegness five years ago. She studied at Skegness Academy before continuing her education at Boston College.

Commenting after her award win, Sammy said: “I’m really excited to win this award. I was nervous when I first started at Walnut Care, but over the past year I’ve grown in confidence and knowledge.

“I’m grateful to Walnut Care for the opportunity. I hope to continue to pursue a career in the care industry in the future.”

Sammy will go on to complete her level three in health and social care.

Director at Walnut Care David Weatherly said: “Huge congratulations to Sammy Jo. This award reflects how hard she has worked over the past year with our team at Walnut Care. We’re all extremely proud of her and grateful for her dedication to those she helps to care for.

“I’m sure she has a successful career ahead of her!”

The Boston College Apprenticeship Awards, to celebrate the successes of students at Boston College, were held during National Apprenticeship Week from 5th to 9th March.

The evening was hosted by Radio Lincolnshire’s Melvyn Prior and sponsored by the Federation of Small Businesses (East Midlands).

Walnut Care, based in Langrick near Boston, is a family-owned provider of care and support to adults in their own homes. It was awarded with a ‘good’ rating by the Care Quality Commission last year.