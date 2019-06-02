‘You could have killed me’: How jet skiers’ prank could have gone horribly wrong

A brave woman, who risked her own life by completing a 32-mile paddle (SUP) board charity challenge to raise awareness of her rare terminal illness, says she almost died yesterday - but this time as a result of the reckless actions of a jet skier.

Carolyn Smith, of Burgh le Marsh, was on a jetty at Antons Gowt ready to go paddle boarding with a friend when the incident happened.

Terminally ill Caroline is considering giving up SUP which she loves after the incident at Antons Gowt. ANL-190206-094255001

“My friend had got on the water and stood up testing her new board - I was sat on the jetty about to get on the water,” she told the Standard

“The guy came straight at us as if he was going to come over and talk - but then he accelerated and turned, spraying us.

“Luckily I had said to my friend to drop to her knees because her back was to the guy so she didn’t know.

“He could have easily hit her.

“He did it deliberately. We had seen him five minutes before we went on the jetty being a idiot and he even fell off leaving the jet ski out of control.”

What the jet skier didn’t realise was by just spraying Caroline with water he could have killed her.

Carolyn suffers from vascular ehlers danlos syndrome - and is at risk of her arteries and organs rupturing.

Last night Carolyn took to Facebook to send an emotional message to the jet skier: “Today could have gone so wrong. Today I could have died .

“What was a laugh to you nearly ended my life.

“I hope you enjoyed performing to your audience. I hope it was worth it .

“You may think I’m being a drama queen.

“I know you wouldn’t have known just to look at me - you just saw a fat girl with a sup board about to hit the water.

“This fat girl is dying to live in a safe enjoyable way.

“The force of your spray could have killed me and it actually caused some blood vessel to rupture upon impact. If I had actually been on the water and fallen it would have caused a serious rupture with the potential to kill me.

“I know you just wanted to have fun and show off . It’s only water hey it wont hurt anyone . Wrong . It could kill.”

Carolyn raised more than £3,200 with her friend and instructor Phil May of Yellowbelly SUP School for Annabelle’s Challenge in the charity paddle from Lincoln to Boston - but now she says she is now questioning whether she should carry on.

She said: “I don’t feel safe now. I had just got used to going without Phil and with some friends and also on my own at times now I don’t feel safe at all .

“I love SUP - everyone can see I love SUP - but it hit home how someone stupidity can kill me .

“I don’t mind killing myself doing stuff but when others could potential kill me it’s scary.”

Lincolnshire Police have been informed of the incident. Anyone with any information should call police on 101.