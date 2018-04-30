Yellow weather warning brings more early season misery to Skegness

Skegness is set to be beyond bracing today, with the Met Office issuing a Yellow weather warning.

Holidaymakers can expect temperatures of 8C, with gale force winds gusting up to 47mph and rain.

The Met Office states: “Heavy rain and strong winds will affect many southeastern areas of England today. Spray and flooding is likely to result in difficult driving conditions and possible some road closures, as well as delays or cancellations to train and bus services

“Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.”

The outlook is a bit better though, with tomorrow (Tuesday) brighter with sunny spells through the morning, but a few showers are also possible. Becoming increasingly cloudy during the afternoon and evening, with some rain reaching the Peak District later. Maximum Temperature 15 °C.

Wednesday to Friday:

Rain clearing east on Wednesday, followed by sunshine and showers. Mainly dry with bright or sunny spells Thursday. Dry for most on Friday, with some sunny spells, feeling warmer.